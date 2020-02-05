Celebrity social media videos: Kartik Aaryan, Neha Kakkar, Disha Patani and others

Celebrities shared videos on their respective social media handle. Celebrities shared videos on their respective social media handle.

From Kajal Aggarwal unveiling her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore to Kartik Aaryan aggressively promoting his film Love Aaj Kal, celebrities took to their respective social media handles to share videos.

Kajal Aggarwal shared a video on Instagram. The actor was in Singapore to unveil her wax statue at Madame Tussauds. In the video, we see Kajal standing next to her statue while her make-up team was giving touch-up to the statue instead of her.

View this post on Instagram @vishalcharanmakeuphair @divya.naik25 💕💕 #TomTomingAroundAsUsual A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Feb 4, 2020 at 11:32pm PST

Describing the moment, Kajal shared, “Deeply humbled and ecstatic to be honoured, standing amongst global icons. Feels like I’m seeing myself through the eyes of an artist. The resemblance is uncanny and the attention to detail is spectacular.”

Kartik Aaryan is busy with promotions of his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The actor has asked fans to participate in a challenge. In the video, we see Kartik showing off some great moves from the film’s song “Haan Main Galat.”

Karan Johar hosted his kids Yash and Roohi’s birthday party, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. In a video shared by Manav Manglani, we can see Taimur and his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu having fun at the bash.

Sara Ali Khan shared a funny moment from the sets of an ad shoot.

Farhan Akhtar shared a cool video on Instagram.

This is what went down at another Bollywood wedding. Tag friends😂#BBDubs #WeddingDub pic.twitter.com/MRDoPXyXZH — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) February 5, 2020

Bhuvan Bam made a video on Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. The YouTube star’s voice-over was the icing on the cake.

Disha Patani shared a video of herself, director Mohit Suri and Aditya Roy Kapur talking about their experience of working on Malang.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd