‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan gets a challan from Mumbai Police for flouting traffic rules: ‘Don’t do the ‘Bhool’ of thinking…’

The Mumbai Police social media team often leaves netizens in splits with their witty posts. On Saturday, the social media handle of the agency shared a post with some interesting wordplay hinting that Kartik Aaryan’s car got a challan for parking in the wrong spot. Using his film’s dialogues and title, the official account of the traffic police assured that no one could flout traffic rules, even if he’s the ‘Shehzada’.

“Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don’t do the ‘Bhool’ of thinking that ‘Shehzadaas’ can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForever,” the tweet read. The incident seemingly happened when Kartik Aaryan stepped out to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple on Saturday morning to seek blessings for his latest release Shehzada.

Followers could not stop admiring the witty post as they replied with comments like, “Savage,” ” Give this admin a raise every month,” and “This is so funny yet brave.” A few also suggested that bigger issues should also be considered along with issuing fines to actors. “Good that u don’t let the shehzaadas go. Now show your power against the encroaching hawkers and handcarts,” a social media user wrote.

Don’t do the ‘Bhool’ of thinking that ‘Shehzadaas’ can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForever pic.twitter.com/zrokch9rHl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 18, 2023

The car in the spotlight, a black Lamborghini Urus, was bought by Kartik Aaryan in 2021. The luxury car is priced at more than a whopping Rs 3 crore. The actor had also reportedly shelled out Rs 50 lakh extra to avoid the long waiting period and flew in the model straight from Italy.

Shehzada, the remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has also been produced by Kartik Aaryan. It has gotten a slow start at the box office after it was released on Friday. The film faced stiff competition on its opening day from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which has been in the theaters for over three weeks and Marvel’s latest release, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Shehzada’s first-day collection was recorded as Rs 6 crore. Trade website Sacnilk posted that the second-day collection stands at approx Rs 6 crore. The two-day total is less than from what Kartik’s last theatrical release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned on its opening day, a massive Rs 14 crore.

Apart from a low interest from the audience, Shehzada also did not impress critics. Shalini Langer, in her review for the Indian Express, wrote, “It should be a crime to make certain films in the 21st century. And a film where a boy (would you call Kartik Aaryan a man, think hard) turns out good simply because his genetics are originally of a rich family, even if he had been swapped at birth into a clerk’s abode, as opposed to his counterpart who never really rises above his poor clerk family genes despite living in privilege, should surely qualify.”