Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Kartik Aaryan mobbed by fans, crying women ask him for selfie. Watch

Kartik Aaryan was seen patiently obliging his fans as his security guards tried to disperse the crowd mobbing him.

Kartik Aaryan's fans mobbed him outside a mall in New Delhi recently.

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most popular Bollywood actors today who enjoys a huge fan following all over the world. He’s seen interacting with his fans on a regular basis. Recently, his fans apparently mobbed him outside a mall in New Delhi and the star could not even step out of his car.

A video of this incident has surfaced on several social media handles where the Shehzada star is seen patiently waiting in his car until the crowd clears out. A few of his fans are seen crying to get a selfie clicked with him and he’s seen obliging them as his security guards try to disperse the crowd. Watch video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Many Instagram users have reacted to this video, where some have appreciated the actor’s composure, others are wondering why he’s being mobbed. One person commented, “It’s so crazy why people doing this 🙄🤦,” another person wrote, “Pata ahi log inky pechy q bhagty h time brbd (I don’t understand why people run behind him all the time),” yet another person wrote, “It’s so crazy why people doing this 🙄🤦.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

The actor, on Thursday morning, was spotted at Mumbai international airport as he was flying to New Delhi. He was seen wearing a pink jumper which channeled BTS star V’s vibe and wore something that Kim Taehyung had worn on his Paris trip earlier this year.

On the work front, Kartik has had an immensely successful year, where he delivered blockbuster hits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and received critical appreciation for his performance in Freddy. The star will be seen in Shehzada that releases on February 10, 2023.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 09:08:57 am
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 09:08:57 am
