Inside Kartik Aaryan’s midnight birthday celebration with his parents, pet Katori and a chocolate cake: ‘Will always be your Koki’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Tuesday. On the occasion, he received a surprise from his parents who brought him a chocolate cake at midnight. The actor’s pet Katori also joined him in the celebration.

Kartik shared pictures from his midnight birthday celebration on social media. In the photos, the actor is seen sitting on a sofa with the cake and a beautiful bouquet of flowers kept on the table in front of him. In the background, there are silver balloons that read, “Love You Koki.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Posting the photos on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “In every birth i would like to be born as your koki❤️

Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki😘🎂❤️🙏🏻.” Filmmaker Farah Khan found the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor’s parents to be sweet as she commented on the photos saying, “Ur mom dad r the sweetest.. ♥️.”

As the actor shared the photos, he received a lot of good wishes from his friends and colleagues in the film industry. Kriti Sanon commented, “Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo. I have the besttt gift for you.. stay tuned!”. It looked like Kriti was hinting at their upcoming project together, Shehzada. Ayushmann Khurrana also wished the actor as he wrote, “Happy birthday KA! 🎂❤️”. Rakul Preet Singh added, “Happppy happppy bdayyyy you star !! Have the most amazinggggg year ! May sky be the limit ❤️.”

Tony Kakkar, Sonal Chauhan, Nupur Sanon, Ronit Roy and Manish Malhotra, among others also sent their birthday wishes to Kartik. As per reports, Kartik will be hosting a birthday party for his friends and colleagues on Tuesday. The actor will also be meeting the media.

Also read | Hera Pheri is my favourite film, says Kartik Aaryan amid rumours of him joining cult franchise

Meanwhile, Kartik is busy shooting for his next musical romantic saga, Satyaprem Ki Katha along with Kiara Advani. The actor had a successful year as his horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became one of the highest grosser of 2022.