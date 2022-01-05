Kartik Aaryan meets fans who shouted his name for hours. They ask, ‘What took you so long?’

Kartik Aaryan has become a favourite among young fans, especially girls. A video recently went viral that showed two girls outside his building shouting his name. They requested him to come down and meet them. And now a latest video has surfaced where the Dhamaka actor greeted the two fans and clicked photos with them.

The two young girls, said to be visiting Mumbai from Kolkata, are seen shouting Kartik Aaryan‘s name at the top of their voices. “Kartik please come out,” they kept shouting. As the video went viral, many social media users tagged the actor to meet these ardent fans. And their wish finally came true, as he walked down to meet them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In the next video, Kartik greets them and says, “‘Aap log subah se chilla rahe ho (you guys are shouting since morning)?’. As the girls answer in affirmative, they ask why he took so long to come down. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor defends himself, saying that he didn’t hear them and had no idea that they were waiting for him. He adds that he was told about them and videos were forwarded to him, and so came to meet them. As the girls excitedly jump around him, Kartik patiently hears them out and even clicks photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

While a few social media called out the girls for ‘overacting’, most congratulated them for meeting their favourite. They also hailed Kartik for being so supportive and humble, and making his fans so happy.

Known for hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Love Aaj Kal, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, the actor has a long list of big films up his kitty like Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India and Satyanarayan Ki Katha.