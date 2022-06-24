Kartik Aaryan gets McLaren GT, worth Rs 3.2 cr, as gift from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producer Bhushan Kumar

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has become the first Indian owner of the swanky McLaren GT. The car, which approximately costs Rs 3.2 crore, has been gifted to him by producer Bhushan Kumar following the success of their recent collaboration Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film has earned Rs 184.32 crore in India. Even on Thursday, its 35th day, the movie managed to do a business of Rs 51 lakhs.

Talking about the gift, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, said that his bond with Kartik Aaryan has grown manifold and this car is a token of appreciation.

“The dynamic, vivacious energy of Kartik Aaryan is infectious. We align creatively well and the bond that started on a very professional note definitely has now grown multifold in multiple collaborations we have done. His dedication to each project is commendable. This sports car is a token of appreciation for his hard work and grit. We instill confidence in him, and we aim to strengthen this collaboration in the future,” Bhushan said in a statement.

Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan first collaborated on the 2018 hit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Now they are looking forward to the release of Shehzada, which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The tagline of the film goes, ‘Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince (world’s poorest prince)’. It is said to be a remake of Allu Arjun hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Besides Shehzada, Bhushan is looking forward to announcing a new film with Kartik.

With McLaren GT, Kartik Aaryan is now the owner of three luxury cars. Last year, the actor bought Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 4.5 crore. He also owns a dark green Mini Cooper.