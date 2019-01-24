Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan: Comedy is the most difficult thing to do

Kartik Aaryan, whose next film Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy, feels the most difficult thing to do on the big screen is comedy. While interacting with the media at the trailer launch of his film on Thursday, the actor said, “Comedy is the most difficult thing to do. I like when people laugh because of my work.”

Aaryan has consolidated his place in the Hindi film industry after the success of his last release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. With the comedy film, the 28-year-old actor entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club and became the new chocolate boy of Bollywood.

But, it’s not just comedy or romantic dramas which attract the Luka Chuppi actor. Talking about his wish of doing thrillers, he said, “In future, I would love to play anti-hero and do thriller movies. I love that kind of movies. Like, I loved Andhadhun. Of course, I am offered rom-coms because of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, but I would love to do the serious type of movies.”

At the trailer launch event of Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan clarified that the reason for his lesser interactions with the media is not his success. He also clarified that success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has not gone to his head.

“I marked a boundary with the media because there were so many reports floating about me. I distanced myself from it. But whenever I interact with the media, I interact nicely. It’s not as if I have become a huge star and success has gone to my head. My parents still scold me and tell me everything depends on the next Friday, so, relax. So, I won’t be high-headed ever,” the actor said.

In Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan essays the role of a small town boy from Mathura. The trailer of the film shows him as a simple boy who falls in love with a modern girl, played by Kriti Sanon.

Cinematographer Lakshman Utekar has made his directorial debut with the movie and Kartik heaped praise on him at the trailer launch event. “Lakshman Utekar is a very calm and composed director, so it was like a breeze to work with him,” he said.

After Luka Chuppi, Aaryan will be seen in the remake of B R Chopra’s 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.