Kartik Aaryan: You need to have comic timing in real life to pull it off on screen

Kartik Aaryan seems to have struck gold post the success of his 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety. The film not only became his first 100-crore project, but also helped him bag prestigious projects. And Luka Chuppi is the latest movie, where he plays the character of Guddu from Mathura who opts for a live-in with his partner, only to find trouble when his entire family comes to stay with them.

Luka Chuppi also stars Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana, Vinay Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi. Kartik, who was in New Delhi to promote the film, got talking with indianexpress.com. In an exclusive chat, the 28-year-old actor, best known for his Pyaar Ka Punchnama films, talked about shedding his urban cool image, getting typecast in rom-coms and becoming a hot property in Bollywood.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. From an urban cool guy, you are playing a small-town guy Guddu in the film. How much did you bring the Kartik from your hometown of Gwalior in Luka Chuppi?

For me, this was very different. From being that flamboyant Sonu (in Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety) to becoming this honest, earnest Guddu Shukla, who hails from a small town. I don’t have a flamboyance which was seen in the earlier films. He is not stylish at all. The way he talks, he is not polished. But he is educated.

This was the first time I was working on the dialect for a movie. This was the first time I was not playing a Delhi boy. So there are a lot of first attempts in this film. Though it was still the same genre of comedy, yet as an actor I had a lot of do.

Q. How would you handle if your parents came to stay with you while you were in a live-in relationship?

In reality, I would tell my parents that I am in a live-in relationship. In reality, I am chilled out. Guddu won’t be able to tell. He is from such a world where live-in is not accepted. Plus everyone in his family has their own agenda.

Q. So is Luka Chuppi conveying freedom of choice?

Freedom of choice, yes. Because in reality it is very difficult. It’s difficult for a bachelor to get a house, for a couple it becomes even more difficult. So we are showing the reality, but in a funny way, a satirical way. It’s not preachy. You will laugh with it, because it is relatable.

Q. What was your takeaway from working with such a talented ensemble cast?

I took away a lot from them and you will see that in the next films I do. For example, Pankaj Tripathi ji is a fabulous actor and I have a lot of scenes with him. He improvises, you improvise. In that give and take, you tend to learn quite a few things. Atul ji (Atul Srivastava), who is playing my dad in the film, another fabulous actor. Aparshakti (Khurana) has been amazing too. Our rapport is so good that you tend to imbibe things from them. So that ways it was a great experience working with these actors.

Q. You have delivered amazing rom-coms. But do you think it is type casting you?

I take it as a compliment. People love me and want to see me in those roles. My job is to act and I do it with my gut feeling. If tomorrow I get such films back to back with great content, I will do them. However, if I get a thriller with great content, I will do that too. It’s always about the content and thankfully now I have choices as well.

Q. How funny are you in real life?

I would say I’m witty. I love sarcasm. So my humour is dark, sarcastic humour. It’s more of cribbing, leg pulling humour in real life. And that is the reason I have a thing for the comedy genre and you need to have that timing in real life to actually be able to pull it off on screen, so I think that has worked in favour of me.

Q. Will you call Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety a game-changer for you, or will Pyaar Ka Punchnama still remain special?

Punchnama is special but Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety is something that changed my life altogether. I wasn’t getting that recognition which I got through Sonu. And that’s because Sonu as a character, as a friend, is someone who people want in their lives.

Q. Do you think you’ve finally found your footing in Bollywood, or you still consider yourself an outsider?

I would not connect it to being an outsider. The struggle always goes on. The struggle before was different, but now the one good thing that has happened is that I have choices. I have options from the films which I never had. So that ways I am in a happy space.

Q. You have suddenly become the hot property in Bollywood. How does it feel?

I am happy with it. I won’t deny the fact that I am happy with all the attention. I really don’t know how to react to it because I have never been in that situation and suddenly this outburst has happened. So I am just happy and I hope this continues. And of course people are taking note. People are offering me films, brands are believing in me for endorsements and there are fans outside and I love them.