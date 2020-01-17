Kartik Aaryan: Love Aaj Kal is a totally new film

Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in a dual role in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. The trailer of the much-awaited film was released in Mumbai on Friday. At the launch, Kartik expressed that this experience was nothing less than a dream coming true.

“I have never been so nervous for my trailer, film, or even standing beside someone (Imtiaz and Sara). I have no words to express my feelings right now, but it was a dream team that I worked with,” Kartik said.

Kartik Aaryan recounted that the first time he spoke with Imtiaz Ali was during the shoot of Luka Chuppi. “I remember the first time I got a call from him. I was shooting for Lukka Chuppi. I was surprised, and I locked myself in the vanity van. I told everyone that I was in the washroom as I had an upset stomach. But I was talking to Imtiaz sir on the phone, and I did not want to be disturbed at all,” Kartik said.

Kartik also went on to share how Love Aaj Kal happened. He shared, “When we were talking about the film, it was something else, and then Love Aaj Kal happened. Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar are amongst our favourite films. So, I don’t know what to say. It is a complete circle. It is amazing how sir saw me in Veer and Raghu’s characters. My thought process has changed so much while working with him. It was an experience working with Imtiaz sir.”

Kartik Aaryan plays two roles in Love Aaj Kal, Veer and Raghu – one set in 1990 and the other one in 2020. He shared, “Playing two characters in this film was difficult for me. I also have my personality traits, and playing these two complex characters, along with that was challenging.”

Since Kartik and Sara were both on the stage, the question of their speculated relationship popped up naturally. The actor said, “I don’t know what to tell you when you guys ask me this. Sara had said it clearly, but what would I say?” He then looked at Sara and said the lines – ‘Tu haan kar, ya na kar, tu hai meri Sara’.

Sara Ali Khan had famously spoken about her crush on Kartik Aaryan while she was on Koffee with Karan. Soon after, the two were introduced by Ranveer Singh. Thanking Ranveer, Kartik shared, “I am so glad that Ranveer Singh introduced me to Sara. Today whatever is, it is because of him.” But Sara quickly interrupted and said, “Hello, this love story is because of me (laughs).”

Love Aaj Kal is bound to face some comparisons with the original 2009 film starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. But Kartik clarified that this is a new film. “This is a totally new film. We have not carried forward the first film. The film will be compared to that film, more than the characters or actors being compared. Even if Imtiaz sir makes another Love Aaj Kal again with us, it will be compared to this one,” he said.

