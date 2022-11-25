Kartik Aaryan says it ‘creates a lot of problems’ when ‘genuine friendships’ are labelled: ‘That is not fair’

Kartik Aaryan has had a great 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now, the actor is promoting his next film, Freddy. During a recent chat, Kartik spoke about living under the social media scanner and how privacy is a thing of the past for him now.

The actor said that while he has not developed a thick skin yet, he is starting to get used to living under the lens. But, he mentioned that a major downside of living in the public eye is people’s tendency to label relationships. “I have come to terms with the fact that my life will be out there but the other side of that is if there is a genuine friendship somewhere, they will still label it. So that kind of labelling sometimes creates a lot of problems between people so that is not fair. I am starting to get used to it but I’m not thick skinned yet,” he told Zoom.

Talking about the chatter on social media, Kartik Aaryan said that he weighs out the positives vs the negatives and is thankful that he has “always been on the positive side.” “It still affects me if there is anything negative. And it affects me even more when I have not done anything and it is completely baseless,” he said. Kartik mentioned that apart from that he is “okay with things” and has accepted the life of a film star who doesn’t get as much privacy.

Kartik Aaryan has a long list of films that he is looking forward to. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Satyaprem Ki Katha, where he is starring alongside Kiara Advani, Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s next. Though Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have both confirmed that Kartik will be a part of Hera Pheri 3, the actor chose to not make any comment on the same in this interaction and said that he will wait for the makers to announce his upcoming films. He was previously announced to star in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India but Kartik chose to stay mum on that front as well.