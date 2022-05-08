Kartik Aaryan admits that you can ‘lose jobs’ in the film industry due to miscommunication

Kartik Aaryan in an interview spoke about his ‘outsider’ status in the film industry, and how ‘miscommunication’ is often the root of problems. Kartik is on the publicity tour for his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is a standalone sequel to the hit 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar.

Kartik broke out after the success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which became a runaway box office hit, despite negative reviews. He subsequently signed onto several major projects, but controversially, dropped out of Dostana 2, after having filmed some sequences for the movie. While neither Dharma Productions nor Kartik commented about what happened, it was rumoured that Kartik clashed with the filmmakers.

Responding to these rumours, Kartik told MissMalini in Hindi, “I have a lot of patience, I believe that your actions speake louder than words, so even when I have been in bad times, I do not talk about it. Negative things don’t affect me, only one thing is important for me, whether my films do well at the box office or not. I categorically believe that your work speaks for you and nothing else.”

Asked about whether he still feels like an outsider in the industry, despite having established himself, he said, “I don’t get the outsider feeling in any production house, everyone is happy with my work, you get that vibe as soon as you enter the room.” He continued, “In this industry, many times miscommunication happens. Not only in this industry, it happens in every industry. Sometimes it’s good for you, sometimes you lose the job. But I believe that the industry is passing through a good phase, maybe because of OTT, and now I think only about the growth of the industry, nothing else.”

Kartik was most recently seen in director Ram Madhvani’s single-location thriller Dhamaka, which was a departure for him as a performer. Up next, he has Freddy, Shehzada and Captain India. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 20.