Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon party the night away as they wrap Shehzada’s Haryana schedule

July 29, 2022 2:44:32 pm
After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, actor Kartik Aaryan’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his next film Shehzada. The movie, which is being directed by Rohit Dhawan, is the official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Aaryan took to social media to announce that the film’s Haryana schedule has been completed. He gave the update through a video in which the team is dancing the night away.
In the video shared by Aaryan, he, Sanon and Dhawan are dancing to the title track of Desi Boyz, which was also directed by Dhawan. The actor captioned the video, “Schedule wrap par party to banti hai #shehzada.”
Check out the video here:
Kartik Aaryan has been constantly sharing updates about the film’s shooting. A few days back, the actor shared a video of him meeting his fans in Haryana.
Shehzada brings back Sanon and Aaryan on the big screen after their 2019 film Luka Chuppi. The upcoming movie also stars Ankur Rathee.
Kriti Sanon also shared the wrap up party video on her Instagram account. Along with the video, she wrote, “Birthday/schedule wrap with my Desi Boyzzz! Finally saw the fun side to our very serious director!”
Sanon had celebrated her birthday on July 27 on the sets of the film with the cast and crew.
