Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Lukka Chuppi to hit screens in March 2019

After winning hearts and becoming the newest entrant in the Rs 100 crore club with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety this year, Kartik Aaryan is all set to spread his charm on the silver screen yet again. The actor will be romancing Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon in a film titled Lukka Chuppi. The romcom will be directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the official announcement of the film. He wrote, “Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon teamed in #LukaChuppi… Directed by Laxman Utekar… Produced by Dinesh Vijan… The story travels from Mathura to Gwalior and Agra… Kartik enacts the part of the star reporter of a local TV channel… March 2019 release.”

Dinesh said in a statement, “The story travels from Mathura to Gwalior and Agra. Kartik plays the star reporter of a local TV channel in Mathura. We had toyed with the title Mathura Live before settling for a game of hide-and-seek.”

“While Kartik is the quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home to mamma, Kriti represents today’s youth who advocate gender equality and have their own ideology,” added the producer.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon teamed in #LukaChuppi… Directed by Laxman Utekar… Produced by Dinesh Vijan… The story travels from Mathura to Gwalior and Agra… Kartik enacts the part of the star reporter of a local TV channel… March 2019 release… Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/niuW1woeXz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

Kriti Sanon recently wrapped up her upcoming film Arjun Patiala. Talking about the film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti said, “Arjun Patiala was such an exciting journey. Comedy is not an easy genre, and we have added a twist to it. Diljit and Varun have a great comic timing and it was a constant laugh riot on the set.”

Interestingly, Arjun Patiala is also produced by Dinesh Vijan.

