Luka Chuppi has a different take on live-in relationships: Kartik Aaryan

Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, is scheduled to release on March 1. Kartik said the film is different from all other similar-concept movies primarily because it is "live-in with family".

Actor Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan says his upcoming film Luka Chuppi has a different, fun take on live-in relationships.

The actor believes Indian society has become more realistic and being in live-in is no longer a big deal.

“Indian society today is more realistic. In a way, it is good that our thinking is widening. People are open to thinking in a way which was not there earlier. We are in a good democratic situation where we are free to think, free to say and do things, which are not harming anyone else,” Kartik told PTI.

Bollywood has made several movies on the theme of live-in relationship namely Salaam Namaste, Cocktail, Shuddh Desi Romance, Katti Batti among others, Kartik says Luka Chuppi is different from all of them primarily because it is “live-in with family”.

“This is the first film which is saying that come live-in with family. It is the funny quotient of the film. This has never happened. This is a unique and interesting aspect of the film.

“Luka Chuppi was one script that I really loved. It is a content driven film which has a commercial aspect to it. We are happy that the trailer has got a good response and there is positivity around the film,” he said.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, the film is set to release on March 1.

