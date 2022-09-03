scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani start shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will pair onscreen for the second time after their blockbuster hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara AdvaniKartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on Saturday started filming for their upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The duo, who previously worked together on this year’s blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, shared the update about the upcoming project on Instagram.

“Shubhaarambh #SatyapremKiKatha Ganpati Bappa Moriya,” Kartik wrote alongside a photograph of him taking blessings from Lord Ganesha.

 

Kiara posted a video in her Instagram stories of a welcome note from the makers shared ahead of the film’s shooting. In a separate post, she uploaded a still from the film’s mahurat shot. “Sattu aur Katha. Love story begins today #SatyapremKiKatha,” the actor wrote.

Kiara Advani Kiara Advani shared a video on her social media. (Photo: Instagram/Kiaraaliaadvani)

Satyaprem Ki Katha is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.Billed as a “soulful musical love saga”, the movie is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama “Anandi Gopal”. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 29, 2023.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 05:27:59 pm
I’m shocked at high level of political interference in AIFF elections: Bhaichung Bhutia

