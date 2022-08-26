scorecardresearch
Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha gets release date

Satyaprem Ki Katha brings Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan together on screen for the second time. The duo earlier shared screen space in the blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

satyaprem ki katha kartik kiaraSatyaprem Ki Katha is bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson.

The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, have finally locked its release date.

A post on production house Nadiadwala Grandson’s Twitter handle read, “Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023.”

Previously on the occasion of Kiara Advani’s birthday, Kartik Aaryan gave an update about Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor revealed that the name of the film had been changed from Satyanarayan Ki Katha to Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement last year with regards to the change in the title of the film. The statement read, “The title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film ‘Satyanarayan ki Katha’ to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that’s purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans.”

Satyaprem Ki Katha brings Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan together on screen for the second time. The duo earlier shared screen space in the blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

On the work front, Kartik is currently busy with the shooting of his next movie Shehzada, which is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Apart from that he has Freddy with Alaya F. As for Kiara, the actor will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 08:26:00 pm
