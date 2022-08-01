Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer Satyanarayan Ki Katha is now Satyaprem Ki Katha. See first look

August 1, 2022 9:09:36 am
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer upcoming romantic drama Satyanarayan Ki Katha has been renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik announced the new title on the sidelines of wishing his co-star on her birthday through Instagram.
“Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem. #SatyapremKiKatha. @kiaraaliaadvani,” Kartik wrote along with his first look with Kiara, who turned 30 on Sunday.
Directed Sameer Vidwans, who helmed the National Award-winning 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal, marks his Bollywood debut with the film. He commented on Kartik’s post, “Mere Satyaprem aur Katha.”
Satyaprem Ki Katha was announced in June last year. But days after, the makers shared their decision to change the project’s title to “avoid hurting sentiments”. Satyanarayan Ki Katha translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu. The initial title saw outrage on social media by a section of the audience.
The makers issued a statement that read, “A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film ‘Satyanarayan ki Katha’ to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that’s purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey.”
The Sajid Nadiadwala production is being touted as an epic love story. Kartik had previously called it “a story close to my heart.”
Satyaprem Ki Katha marks Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is one of the biggest hits of 2022.
