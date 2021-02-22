Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release date announced a day after Kartik Aaryan asked ‘are none of my films releasing?’

Kartik Aaryan’s psychological-comedy-thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, is set to release in theatres on November 19.

“Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios coming to spook you on November 19, 2021,” a note from the makers read.

The release date announcement came after Kartik asked in a social media post, “Meri koi release date announce nahi ho rahi kya (Are none of my release dates being announced)?” The hilarious post was a reaction to the slate of films being announced for this year by most of the top studios and producers.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 horror comedy, which was directed by Priyadarshan.

The original Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.

The film, also starring Tabu and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles, is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.

The production on the horror comedy was affected in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team was filming in Lucknow days before the nationwide lockdown was announced.

The film has become Advani’s second announced release for the year after Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah, which is scheduled to open theatrically on July 2.

Kartik, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, also has Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and filmmaker Ram Madhvani’s thriller Dhamaka.