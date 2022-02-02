Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to now release on this date, avoids clash with RRR

It is now official, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s psychological comedy-thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was earlier scheduled to release on March 25 when it would have clashed with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, will now hit theatres on May 20.

T-Series, the film’s production house, on Wednesday made the announcement on their social media accounts. The post reads: “Mark your calendars! They are all set to re-open the doors of the Haveli💀 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing on 20th May 2022!”

The actor had earlier shared a still from the film. It features Rajpal Yadav, who was also a part of 2007 iteration Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja.

The production on the horror comedy was affected in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team was filming in Lucknow days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. The initial release date announced was November 2021.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Tabu. It is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.