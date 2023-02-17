scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Kartik Aaryan keeps with the tradition, visits Siddhivinayak temple as Shehzada releases

Kartik Aaryan was seen going to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple amid security on the day his film Shehzada released in theatres.

Kartik AaryanActor Kartik Aaryan visited Siddhivinayak temple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Actor Kartik Aaryan’s latest film Shehzada released on Friday amid mixed reviews. The actor, who plays the lead role in the Hindi adaptation of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo, visited Siddhivinayak temple on Friday to seek blessings.

Dressed in a white kurta pyjama, the actor posed for the cameras as outside the temple amid police security. Shehzada is his first theatrical release after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He was last seen in Freddy, which was a direct-to-OTT release.

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s pictures –

Kartik Aaryan Actor Kartik Aaryan at Siddhivinayak temple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan Actor Kartik Aaryan’s film Shehzada released in theatres on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan Actor Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada is a remake of Telugu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor had recently spoken about his habit of visiting Siddhivinayak temple upon the release of his films. In a video interview with Etimes earlier, Kartik said that although he is not superstitious, he makes it a point to visit the temple.

Kartik said, “I am not superstitious but when my picture releases I make it a point to go to Siddhivinayak in the morning. It’s not a superstition but since childhood whenever something big happens, my mother has always made it my habit to go to the temple. So ever since I came to Mumbai and started working in films, whenever I have a release, I go there. Besides that, I am not really superstitious that I would wear a certain colour so the picture will be hit and if I don’t wear it then it won’t be a hit.”

Shalini Langar of The Indian Express writes about Shehzada, “Even if the film was not called Shehzada, Kartik Aryan would have made it all come out right. But since it is called that, he does this being both badass and Bawarchi (remember that Rajesh Khanna character who used more than food to make families come together). And Aryan doesn’t even have to change a hair strand from his usual loud, silly, bedraggled look.”

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 17:01 IST
