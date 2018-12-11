Kartik Aaryan wants to have kids with Katrina Kaif for this reason

Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan said she wanted to date Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan as she finds him hot. Kartik was recently quizzed about the same on Neha Dhupia’s audio show No Filter Neha. He was also asked if there were any sparks between the two at a recent party.

“I think Saif (Ali Khan) sir was also there, so it was all eco-friendly,” said Kartik as he dodged the question entirely.

Kartik Aaryan, who will soon be sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon in Dinesh Vijan’s Luka Chuppi, also revealed the reason behind his wish of having babies with Zero actor Katrina Kaif. He said, “I have a thing for accents. She (Katrina Kaif) has a good accent so that’s about it.” When Neha suggested Jacqueline Fernandez too has an accent, the actor said he never realised it.

Further, in the conversation, Neha asked Kartik if he is “pretend drinking all his life”. The 28-year-old actor replied, “Yes. When I entered the industry, I learned this trick of pretending to drink otherwise everyone is going to force me to have a drink or two. So from my first party, I ask the bartender to give me a glass of water, put lemon and ice in it. Then, I look at the colour of other people’s drink and add orange juice or any other juice to it so that it looks like a proper mocktail.”

In the last segment of the audio show, Neha Dhupia asked Kartik Aaryan to name one Bollywood couple who should admit they are together. “Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora,” he replied promptly. On being asked to give an award to the couple of 2018, he took Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s name.

Lastly, Kartik said Sushant Singh Rajput should delete his social media account when Neha asked him to name an actor who should delete his or her social media account.