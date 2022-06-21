Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar sit at the same table, laugh as Varun Dhawan makes the Dharma joke. Fans say ‘feud’s over’

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s alleged feud seems to have ended, at least that’s what a viral video doing the rounds, suggests. Kartik and KJo, who attended a recent awards show, apparently bumped into each other at the event. A new video has surfaced where the two are sitting next to each other on the same table. Their proximity and comfort is leaving fans guessing if the actor and the filmmaker have buried the hatchet.

Earlier, a video had emerged where Varun coaxed Kartik on the stage at the same event while saying, “Kartik, come, you can dance to a Dharma film song.” The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor then joins Varun, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra as they dance to a Jugjugg Jeeyo song. They are then joined by Karan Johar also. The new video shows that Karan and Kartik were standing together when Varun approached him. Varun’s jibe made both of them laugh.

Reports of a fallout between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar first emerged when Dharma Productions announced of recasting for its upcoming Dostana 2, which originally starred Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor. Reports suggested Kartik’s “unprofessionalism” as the reason. Though neither of the two acknowledged a fight ever, rumours claimed otherwise.

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan were sitting together and talking in the recent Pinkvilla event. And when Varun Dhawan cracked the “dance to Dharma song” joke, they two were laughing together. People were hyping this rift like anything 😂 pic.twitter.com/1oE3CUnrtm — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) June 19, 2022

In a statement issued after the fallout, Dharma refused to divulge details and said that it would maintain a ‘dignified silence’ on the matter. When asked if the fallout could affect an actor like him, who has no filmy background, Kartik said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this.”

Also read | Kartik Aaryan refutes reports of facing any harassment in Bollywood

Kartik, who’s currently riding high with the mega success of his last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has Shehzada under his belt. On the other hand, Karan Johar’s next production JugJugg Jeeyo releases on June 24. Karan is also making hi directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.