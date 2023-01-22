scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Kartik Aaryan addresses Dostana 2 face-off with Karan Johar, says he is not out to grab Akshay Kumar’s films: ‘I don’t want to copy anyone’

Kartik Aaryan opened up about Karan Johar dropping him from Dostana 2 and clarified that he is not greedy for money.

kartik aaryanKartik Aaryan' Bhool Bhulaiyaa two was a blockbuster.
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan appeared on the latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat, where he spoke about starring in sequels, his love for Akshay Kumar, the reason why Karan replaced him in Dostana 2 and how he saved Shehzada from financial crisis. The actor also opened up on approaching filmmakers and requesting them to cast him.

When Rajat Sharma alleged that Kartik is after Akshay’s films, the actor said that he is a very big fan of Akshay and added that these calls are taken by the producers and directors. Kartik said, “I don’t want to take the sequels. Sometimes I get offered (these roles). The directors know that I am professional and I will be creatively involved in the film. Not all the sequels work, there is a lot of pressure.” 

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik was then questioned about copying Akshay in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor said, “I don’t want to copy anyone. If it’s a sequel, I work according to the genre.”

Rajat then asked, “Why did Karan Johar remove you from Dostana 2?” Kartik said, “I have not spoken about this yet. I believe and it’s my etiquette that whenever there is a rift between an elder person and a younger person, the younger one is not supposed to say anything.”

When Kartik was accused of demanding Rs. 20 crore, the actor said, “I am greedy, but I am greedy for scripts, but not money.” He then spoke about Karan liking Shehzada’s trailer and said that he was happy about it.  The actor also clarified that he did not threaten to walk out of Shehzada and said that he instead let go of his fees for the film because the film was facing a financial crisis. 

Kartik’s next film Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon and is all set to hit the theatres on 10th February. 

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 20:17 IST
