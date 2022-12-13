Kartik Aaryan says he would love to do ‘rooted’ films like Kantara: ‘Mera khoon pura desi hai’

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara found takers across the country this year. While many celebrities have already praised the movie, Kartik Aaryan recently expressed his desire to be part of a film like Kantara.

In an interview with Zoom, Kartik revealed if he would ever do a film as rooted to its culture as Kantara. He said, “I would love to do rooted, grounded films,” before adding, “Main khud bohut desi hoon yaar. Mera khoon pura desi hai (I am completely desi. My blood is completely desi).” He further said, “Mujhe esi filmein dekhne bhi mazaa aata hai aur karne ka bbhi shauq hai (I love watching such films and would love to do such films as well).”

Kartik Aaryan has had a successful year as his horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 did good business at the box office, and he received praise for his performance in the thriller Freddy. He also has Shehzaada Captain India, Aashiqui 3, Satya Prem Ki Katha and Kabir Khan’s untitled next in the pipeline.

Kantara is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Hombale Films, the film features Rishab, Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles. It earned over Rs 400 crore worldwide.