scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Kartik Aaryan is missing his ‘coffee partner’ while he shoots for Shehzada. See photo

Kartik Aaryan is missing his pet dog Katori while he shoots for his upcoming film Shehzada.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 9:01:38 pm
Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan was last seen in the hit movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Shehzada, has shared an adorable photo with his ‘coffee partner’ on Instagram. The actor wrote in his caption, “Missing my coffee partner.”

The selfie showed Kartik smiling with a coffee mug next to him, and his pet dog Katoori in the background.

Earlier today, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram stories and posted a video of himself driving off to work. The actor wrote with the photo, “Let’s shoot #Shehzada.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film has become one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy ended its run at the box office with a worldwide collection of Rs 250 crore.

A remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Shehzada was originally scheduled to release in November. But now, the film has been postponed to February 10, 2023. In the film, Kartik Aaryan will reunite with Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. After Shehzada, the actor has Freddy, Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Captain India in the pipeline.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

Manoj Kumar Jha writes: Why the Rajya Sabha matters

Manoj Kumar Jha writes: Why the Rajya Sabha matters

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
National Film Awards

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or 'Fourth Pillar of Democracy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or 'Fourth Pillar of Democracy’

Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Liger trailer launch: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday get lots of love in Hyderabad, Ranveer joins the team in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement