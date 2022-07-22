Kartik Aaryan is missing his ‘coffee partner’ while he shoots for Shehzada. See photo

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Shehzada, has shared an adorable photo with his ‘coffee partner’ on Instagram. The actor wrote in his caption, “Missing my coffee partner.”

The selfie showed Kartik smiling with a coffee mug next to him, and his pet dog Katoori in the background.

Earlier today, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram stories and posted a video of himself driving off to work. The actor wrote with the photo, “Let’s shoot #Shehzada.”

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film has become one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy ended its run at the box office with a worldwide collection of Rs 250 crore.

A remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Shehzada was originally scheduled to release in November. But now, the film has been postponed to February 10, 2023. In the film, Kartik Aaryan will reunite with Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. After Shehzada, the actor has Freddy, Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Captain India in the pipeline.