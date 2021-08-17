Kartik Aaryan has another dance treat for his fans, Varun Dhawan grooves to BTS’ music. Watch videos

After grooving to Butta Bomma and Rowdy Baby, Kartik Aaryan is back on Instagram with his dance crew. On Tuesday, the Freddy actor took to the social media platform as he performed on a cover version of Khalnayak’s “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai” along with choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji.

Kartik shared the video with the caption, “We cook… people look. But this is how you do the hook #CookCookChallenge.” Producer Wardha Khan Nadiadwala took to the comments section and wrote, “Faaaaabb Phew phewww.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik is currently filming for his next film Freddy. His upcoming films include Dhamaka, Captain India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Sameer Vidwans’ next which was formerly titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

But it’s not just Kartik who is entertaining his Insta followers with some dance covers, Varun Dhawan also took to the app on Tuesday as he uploaded a video of dancing to BTS’ “Permission To Dance”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun uploaded the video with the caption, “We don’t need permission to dance #Btsarmy. #warmupsong.” Choreographer Piyush wrote in the comments, “Love the smoothness you bringing in.”

Varun has finished filming for Stree director Amar Kaushik’s next Bhediya. He will be sharing the screen space with Kriti Sanon in the film. He will soon be seen in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.