Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Kartik Aaryan hopes his ‘partner will be romantic,’ says he enjoys ‘hanging out with’ Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani

Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, says his family keeps him grounded. He also opened up on his bond with Kiara Advani.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2022 3:09:29 pm
kartik aaryan on bhool bhulaiyaa 2Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crossed Rs 100 crore in 9 days. The film continues to successful run at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is eyeing Rs 150 crore at the box office. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the success. On Monday evening, Kartik, along with the cast and crew of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, celebrated the film’s success. But he admits that he doesn’t let the success go to his head. In an interview with Hello India, Kartik said his family helps him to stay grounded. He said that his family always give him “a reality check,” even when he doesn’t need it.

As the conversation continued, Kartik said his mother is aware of how every Friday is a “game-changer” and how success is temporary, which is why his family ensures to keep him humble and grounded.

ALSO READ |Kartik Aaryan denies ‘baseless’ report of him raising his fees after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success: ‘Promotion hua hai, increment nahi’

He also opened up on his bond with co-star Kiara Advani. “I share great bond with her,” Kartik said, adding that he enjoys hanging out with her. He revealed that during the shoot, they would enjoy each other’s company and their conversations. Earlier in another interview, Kiara also spoke about what connects her to Kartik. Stating that the two have had a similar career trajectory, Kiara said both tasted success after years of struggle. “It took us many years of struggle to get where we are and we found an instant connection,” she said. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 marks Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s first collaboration.

MORE ON KARTIK AARYAN |Kartik Aaryan calls himself ‘a fan-made star’, says it feels ‘surreal’ that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 100 crore in 9 days

Apart from his Bollywood career, Kartik’s personal life has also been of a keen interest for his fans. He has often been linked up with many of his co-stars. But the actor has time and again quashed all the rumours. But he does have an expectation from his to-be-life partner. For him, the relationship “should be based on mutual respect” and he hopes his “partner to be romantic.”

On the work front, Kartik is now looking forward to Shehzada, which is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film will also star Kriti Sanon.

