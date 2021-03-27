Kartik Aaryan has a cheeky take on the night curfew in Maharashtra

Actor Kartik Aaryan had a cheeky take on Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announcement about night curfew in the state following a surge in COVID-19 cases. He said when he is in ‘lockdown’ due to COVID-19, others should at least be under ‘night curfew’.

The actor, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, took to Instagram and wrote, “Mera lockdown ho gaya. Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho 😂” The Love Aaj Kal actor posted a sun-kissed photo and used the hashtags “#CovidSelfie” and “#GlowingTvacha” along with it.

As soon as Kartik shared his Covid selfies, his fans enquired about his health in the comments section. While one of them wrote, “Health update dedo”, another wrote, “Hope you are feeling better”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik shared the news of being diagnosed with coronavirus on Twitter on March 22. He wrote, “Positive ho gaya (tested positive). Dua karo. (Pray for me).” The actor had walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-actor Kiara Advani a few days before getting infected with the virus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Actor Hina Khan also got herself tested after Kartik contracted the virus since the two met at Manish Malhotra’s Lakme Fashion Week. Her report came out to be negative after the test.

On the work front, Kartik has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for release, which is directed by Anees Bazmee. He will also be sharing the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2.