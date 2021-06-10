Kartik Aaryan grooves to Allu Arjun’s Butta Bomma in latest video, Varun Dhawan is impressed

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is known for many things but being an exemplary dancer hasn’t been one of them, yet. The audience, however, is sure to change their mind about Kartik’s dancing skills after this Instagram update. Kartik took to the social media app and uploaded a video of himself dancing to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s song Butta Bomma.

The song has originally been picturised on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Varun Dhawan was among those who reacted to the video.

Kartik captioned the video, “Dance like ______ ? (‘No ones watching’ mat likhna).”

In the past few weeks, Kartik has maintained his silence after exiting Dharma Productions’ Dostana 3. He had already started shooting for the film but as per the production house’s statement, the film is now being recast. Recently, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha spoke about the “campaign” against the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor “unfair.”

Sinha wrote on Twitter, “And by the way… when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don’t talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aaryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet.”

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming films include Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka and Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.