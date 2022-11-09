Kartik Aaryan gained 14 kgs for Freddy; trainer says the actor has done a ‘fantastic job’

Actor Kartik Aaryan underwent quite the transformation for his upcoming film, Freddy, Kartik’s fitness trainer revealed that the star gained 15 kgs for his role and his ‘dedication was next level’.

Kartik’s trainer Samir Jaura told Hindustan Times, “Kartik is someone with a genetically lean body. So, when he was required to gain around 14 kilos for Freddy, we knew it was going to be a task. But his dedication is next level!” Samir added that Kartik was able to achieve the look in time as he followed disciplined workouts and the correct diet plan. “Putting on kilos requires a well supervised process, because it is not just simply the shredding of muscles or getting ripped. He has done a fantastic job and the look came perfectly for the film,” he said.

Speaking about Freddie, Kartik said, “Freddy has been one of the most interesting and surprising scripts that I have ever read. When I saw that I would also be required to gain weight for the role, among other preparations, I just wasn’t able to worry in that moment because I was so excited to play this character. And it was quite difficult, trying to put on so much weight altogether. But, under Samir’s training, we achieved the goal in time and gladly, the entire team loved the final look.”

With Freddie, Kartik, who has been mostly been associated with comedy and romance, is expected to explore darker themes. Apart from Freddie, he also has Shehzada with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.