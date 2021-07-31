Kartik Aaryan’s next titled Freddy to be produced by Ekta Kapoor, actor calls it ‘dark romantic thriller’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and producer Ekta Kapoor are collaborating for a dark romantic thriller, titled Freddy. The Shashanka Ghosh directorial goes floor on August 1 in Mumbai this year.

Talking about the project, Kartik said, “As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I’m venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures. I look forward to dwelling in the world of Freddy and bring alive this dark romantic thriller. It also marks my first collaboration with a visionary like Ekta Kapoor and creatives forces like Jayu and Shashanka. Couldn’t have asked for a better team on this new journey.”

Freddy marks Ekta Kapoor and Shashanka Ghosh’s second film after the hit flick Veere Di Wedding. Ghosh said Freddy is going to give “best thrilling cinematic experience.”

“As a filmmaker, there is a lot to play with the genre, like a thriller. I am more than excited to work with an incredible team on a project as inspiring as Freddy. I am sure that the film is going to be one of the best thrilling cinematic experiences for the audience across the nation.”

Freddy is jointly produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films.

Apart from Freddy, Kartik Aaryan has Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which originally starred Allu Arjun. Kartik will also be seen in Sameer Vidwans’ directorial, which was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha.