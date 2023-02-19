Kartik Aaryan on his reaction if he loses fame and money; how he will frame request to work with Salman and Shah Rukh

Kartik Aaryan says he is not shy to voice his ambitions but is wise enough to know how to articulate them, especially when it involves the idea of working with superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Kartik, whose latest film Shehzada is currently running in theatres, was in conversation with Siddharth Kannan when he was asked if he had seen Pathaan, the actioner starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. “I loved Pathaan and especially loved to see Shah Rukh and Salman sir together after so long,” the actor said.

When asked if he felt Shah Rukh, Salman and him should also share a frame, he said, “I 100 percent feel that. But I didn’t message them. But why not? If an opportunity like this comes in the future, it will be a huge thing for me. They are the biggest actors we have in our industry and to share screen with them is a huge deal.”

Shehzada, which was originally scheduled to release on February 10, was pushed due to the glorious run of Pathaan at the box office. When quizzed if he can tell Shah Rukh and Salman upfront that he wants to collaborate with them, Kartik said, “I can say that, but it depends on what they say! I might frame it differently, that it will be a huge thing for me if I get the opportunity to work with you. But I won’t say that, ‘I would love to collaborate with you.’ Woh thoda zyada ho jayega (that will be too much).”

Shehzada, which released this Friday, marks the actor’s first big screen outing of the year. The film opened to poor reviews and is trending poorly at the box office.

During the interview, when Kartik was asked if he fears losing it all one day–his car, house, fame– the actor said even he loses it, he is capable enough to earn it back– and more.

“I don’t fear losing it all. From where I come, I had nothing. So I have full faith in my talent. I think even if I lose what I have, I will gain more than what I had. That much confidence I have. It could be arrogance too or whatever, but I feel if there was nothing, I would be happy too and will have the capability to earn it back. I don’t want to lose my self-belief,” he added.

The Rohit Dhawan directorial, co-starring Kriti Sanon, is the remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. Shehzada also features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar.