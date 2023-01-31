scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Kartik Aaryan flirts with Kriti Sanon on The Kapil Sharma Show, annoyed comedian says, ‘Ye karlo pehle..’

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show recently to promote their upcoming film Shehzada.

kartik aaryan kriti sanonKartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: Sony TV)
Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be promoting their upcoming film Shehzada on The Kapil Sharma Show. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan, was earlier scheduled to arrive in the theaters on February 10. But now its release has been pushed to February 17 as Pathaan continues to rule the ticket counters.

In the promo, Kartik and Kriti are seen entering the stage while dancing to their film’s song “Munda Sona Hoon Main”. Kartik also tried to pull Kapil’s leg by teasing him about his outfit’s colour but Kriti came to the comedian’s defence and commented on Kartik’s red outfit. She asked him, “Tum laal kyun ho rahe ho (why are you turning red?)” In response, Kartik flirted with her and said, “tum jo khadhi ho na baaju mein (because you are standing beside me)”. Kartik’s prompt reply left Kriti blushing and Kapil annoyed. He told the actors, “Karlo karlo, ye karlo pehle (You both get done with this first).”

Later in the promo, actor Ronit Roy is also seen praising Kartik. He tells Kapil Sharma, “Jab main isse pehli baar mila tha toh mujhe pata tha ye ladka ek din bohot bada star banega (The day I met him, I knew this boy will become a star one day).” Kriti highlighted the fact that Kartik has also turned a producer now. On this Kapil joked, “Dekhna ek din baap ban jayega ye (He will also become a father one day).”

Kapil’s joke made Kartik remind him that his mother is also sitting in the audience, while everyone else is left rolling with laughter. He says, “Meri mummy baithi hain vahan, kaisi baatein kar raha hai (My mother is sitting there, what are you saying).”

The promo also featured the judges of Shark Tank India season two including Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vinita Singh, Namita Thapar, Amit Jain, and Peyush Bansal. From the look of it, all of them enjoyed their time on The Kapil Sharma Show.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 16:43 IST
