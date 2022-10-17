Kartik Aaryan flaunts money he won at Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap’s Diwali bash, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar attend. Watch

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap hosted a grand diwali bash at their residence on Sunday. Who’s who of Bollywood were in attendance, including newlyweds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, making it a star-studded occasion. While Ayushmann chose a black kurta, Tahira looked beautiful in a baby pink lehenga. Aparshakti Khurrana and wife Akrti Khurrana were also present at the bash.

Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and Ananya Panday made a stylish trio as they arrived together for the celebrations. Arpita Khan, Genelia D’souza and Riteish Deshmukh also arrived together and struck a pose for the cameras. Taapsee Pannu and Sanya Malhotra were dolled up in beautiful sarees. Couples Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Richa-Ali struck adorable poses for the paparazzi.

Kriti Sanon looked ravishing in a golden-white saree and she was seen posing with Rakul Preet, who was sporting a parrot green sharara.

Kartik Aaryan, who also attended the celebrations, had something special for Ayushmann and Doctor G. Ayushmann took to Instagram and posted a video of Kartik showing off a wad of cash as Ayushmann said, “This man won money not only at the box office but also at the Diwali bash.” The video ended with Kartik promoting Ayushmann’s latest release, Doctor G. The film stars Ayushmann and Rakul Preet, and has performed decently at the box-office. Ayushmann will next be seen in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ananya.