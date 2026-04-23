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Kartik Aaryan’s film is nowhere close to finish line, Anurag Basu says they’ve shot only 45 days
Anurag Basu has confirmed that his romantic film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, is far from over. After wrapping that, he'll start the pre-production of the Kishore Kumar biopic.
Anurag Basu has his hands full for the next couple of years. He’s currently filming a romantic drama starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreelala, which launched its first look over a year ago in February 2025. The filmmaker then has his eyes set on the long-awaited biopic on legendary singer Kishore Kumar. After Ranbir Kapoor opted out of the latter, a new actor hasn’t been cast yet. But Basu believes there’s ample time to get there, thanks to his current commitment.
“I’m dying to jump into that film (Kishore Kumar biopic) as soon as I get over with the film (Kartik and Sreeleela-starrer), which I’m doing right now, and I’m galloping with it. I want to finish it because I really want to get into Kishore as soon as possible. Kishore has been in my system for a very long time. I want to get it out right now,” said Basu.
The release of the Kartik-Sreeleela film was previously scheduled for Decmber 2025, but was postponed. It was assumed that the film was postponed because of a clash with Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, but Anurag has now said that there were other reasons behind the same. “That the majority of the shooting is done is a myth. I’ve not shot more than 45 days for this film. The shooting has just started,” Basu told Variety India. Last year, glimpses from the early shoot leaked online, with Kartik sporting a rugged avatar. He was seen filming with Sreeleela and Basu in Chalsa, located in the Dooars region of West Bengal.
But that first shooting schedule wasn’t a very long one and lasted only 45 days. Kartik and Sreeleela resumed shooting last month in Srinagar and Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. A new release date for the film hasn’t been officially announced yet. Even the title of the film remains undecided, with many speculating it’s Tu Meri Zindagi Hai and others claiming it’s the threequel in the popular Aashiqui franchise. After the release of Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, there was chatter if Anurag Basu’s film will face a tougher time at the box office as it might get compared with Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s film.
While the film is backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, which also produced Basu’s latest directorial Metro…In Dino last year, the rights to the Aashiqui franchise are held by veteran producer Mukesh Bhatt and son Vishesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films. Basu and T-Series have also clarified their upcoming film is not a part of the Aashiqui franchise. The music is being composed by Basu’s longtime collaborator, Pritam.
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Last year, Kartik also got busy with shooting and promoting his last release, Sameer Vidwans’ romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which released in cinemas in December 2025. He has also completed the shoot of another film backed by Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions — Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s creature comedy Naagzilla.
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