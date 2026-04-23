Kartik Aaryan’s film is nowhere close to finish line, Anurag Basu says they’ve shot only 45 days

Anurag Basu has his hands full for the next couple of years. He’s currently filming a romantic drama starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreelala, which launched its first look over a year ago in February 2025. The filmmaker then has his eyes set on the long-awaited biopic on legendary singer Kishore Kumar. After Ranbir Kapoor opted out of the latter, a new actor hasn’t been cast yet. But Basu believes there’s ample time to get there, thanks to his current commitment.

“I’m dying to jump into that film (Kishore Kumar biopic) as soon as I get over with the film (Kartik and Sreeleela-starrer), which I’m doing right now, and I’m galloping with it. I want to finish it because I really want to get into Kishore as soon as possible. Kishore has been in my system for a very long time. I want to get it out right now,” said Basu.