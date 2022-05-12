Kartik Aaryan says a fan stalked his mother: ‘I want to be your bahu, will do jhaadu-pocha too’

Actor Kartik Aaryan revealed that one of his fans turned rather obsessive and even started stalking his mother. The actor is currently neck-deep in the promotions of his film Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, a sequel to the 2007 hit, which will release at the end of May.

In an interview to comedian Tanmay Bhat, Kartik Aaryan was asked about his crazy fans. Speaking about it, he said, “Ek recently hua tha, usne mujhe nahi meri mummmy ko stalk karna chalu kar diya ladki ne aur unko insta ID mei message bhejne lagi thi, ‘mujhe aapki bahu banna hai, main aapke ghar pe jhadu pocha bhi laga lungi’ (It happened recently, she began to stalk my mother. She used to message her privately saying that she wants to become her daughter-in-law, and said that she is ready to sweep and mop the house as well).” Kartik Aaryan usually engages with his fans and has even spent time with those who have waited outside his house.

Kartik, who made his debut with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnaama, explained how he got into acting. He didn’t tell his parents at first, and came to Mumbai on the pretext of studies. He explained, “DY Patil ka entrance exam clear hua. I started studying there, study kya kar raha tha wahan se yaha audition ke liye jata rehta tha. Wahan se tabhi mera chalu hua jab Pyar Ka Panchnama ka audition crack hua. Tab maine mummy papa ko bataya ki main acting karne aya tha, padhne nahi. Agle din Luv sir ke office mein pohoch gayi thi, meri mummy aur meri mausi. Luv Ranjan ne jo laptop rakha hua tha audition tha, jisme ek romantic scene kar raha tha aur suddenly dono audition tape dekh rahe thi. They were shocked ki hum kahan baithe hain kya hai, maine padhai ke liye bheja tha ye kya karne agaya (I cleared DY Patil entrance exam. I started studying there, and while studying I would go for auditions and then I cracked the one for Pyar Ka Panchama. So I told my parents that I had come to act, and not study. The next day, my mother and aunt were at Luv Ranjan’s office and were watching the audition that had a romantic scene playing. They were shocked and wondered whether they were; they thought that they had sent me for studies and this is what I was doing).”

Kartik shot to fame with Pyar Ka Panchnama and its sequel and his monologues from the film went viral, something that he mentioned that his fans still ask him to quote, even today. He established his footing in the industry with Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety, which crossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office in 2018. Since then, he has starred in films such as Dhamaka and Love Aaj Kal 2. The actor is awaiting the release of his film, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.