Kartik Aaryan’s fan offers Rs 20 crore to marry her, his reply is winning the internet

Kartik Aaryan sure knows how to win the hearts of fans. The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor recently left a female fan blushing when he accepted her unique proposal, but with a difference.

It so happened that Kartik posted a video on Instagram with child actor Inayat Verma of Ludo fame. In the clip, Inayat is mouthing one of Kartik’s dialogues from his last release Dhamaka. The video received a lot of love from fans, including actor Ronit Bose Roy who said the video is cute and adorable.

However, it was one female fan who grabbed eyeballs. In the comments section of the video, she asked Kartik Aaryan to marry her in return for Rs 20 crore. The fan wrote, ‘Achha mujhse shaadi karlo 20 crore dungi’ (I’ll give you RS 20 crore if you marry me). And, Kartik, in his flamboyant style, replied, “kab (when)”.

Kartik’s answer received several reactions as fans laughed at the actor’s gesture of taking the female fan’s love in his stride.

Kartik Aaryan time and again engages with his fans, leaving them excited. In January, he met two girls who kept calling out his name from outside his building.

Kartik will soon be seen in Shahzada. The Rohit Dhawan directorial is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shahzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee among others. It will release in theatres on November 4.