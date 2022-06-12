Kartik Aaryan expresses gratitude as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 grows again at the box office. Here’s how much it’s made till now

Kartik Aaryan on Sunday celebrated the growth of his latest film, the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in its fourth week. The film, which released on May 20, has been dominating the Indian box office ever since it came out. Until now, it has grossed Rs 167.72 crore.

Aaryan tweeted, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 🤙🏻 Grows big time again. Thank you so much 🙏🏻❤️ Poore Family ke saath Keep Watching 😁😁.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan. The original had starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Apart from Aaryan and Advani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 witnesses 92.95% growth on [fourth] Sat… Inches closer to ₹ 175 cr mark, which will be crossed on [fourth] Tue/Wed… [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr. Total: ₹ 167.72 cr. #India biz.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s box office performance is making sure newer releases like Samrat Prithviraj and Janhit Mein Jaari have no fighting chance at the ticket counter.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a mixed review. She wrote, “The comic parts offer only temporary relief, particularly as the butt of jokes are almost always the same unfortunate four, who appear to be there for solely that purpose. And these are only funny because some very good actors are playing some of their worst roles here. Not Kartik Aryaan though, who appears to have just walked from the set of one of his previous films, the hair never combed, the cockiness never reined in.”