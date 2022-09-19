scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Kartik Aaryan elated with his new title of a doctor, says ‘Ghar mein teen doctor the, sirf mujhe…’

An excited Kartik Aaryan recently shared a video on his social media where he's compared to a doctor by trade analyst Komal Nahta.

kartik aaryanKartik Aaryan has a new reason to smile. (Photo: Kartik/Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan on Monday took to social media to share a video post where he is seen attending an event alongside trade analyst and moderator Komal Nahta. During their interaction, Nahta went on to congratulate Kartik for his recent success with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and compared him to a doctor administering a dose of joy and laughter among the people.

A pleased Kartik later took to Instagram to share the small clip from the said event with a caption that read, “Ye lo Mummy – Dr Kartik Aaryan 👼🏻 Finally logon ko hasaane vaala Doctor ban gaya 👼🏻😂 Ghar mein teen doctor the sirf mujhe chod ke. Thank you @komal.nahta Sir for this unique analogy.” Kartik’s parents and sister are doctors.

Fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on their new favourite star. One user wrote, “My Kartik Aaryan,” with a heart emoji while another internet user called him a ‘youth icon.’ Yet another person wrote, “Superstar Doctor,” along with fire emojis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most successful films in recent times in Hindi cinema. The Anees Bazmee directorial also starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav among others. The first part had featured Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel and Shiney Ahuja.

Also Read |Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan spotted together at award ceremony, fans say they are ‘Aashiqui 3 couple’

Kartik Aaryan, who has been working on the Hindi adaptation of the Allu Arjun hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, called Shehzada, with director Rohit Dhawan, said that the movie will be his ‘most commercial film yet.’ In an Instagram post, Kartik had shared, “Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax 🔥 that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time🤞🏻 One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me. Just can’t wait for you guys to see it 🔜 #10thFeb2023. Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik also has Captain Freddy, Aashiqui 3, untitled project with Kabir Khan, and the romantic drama with Kiara Advani, Satya Prem Ki Katha in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 03:40:49 pm
Next Story

Kerala youth flies to Dubai to buy iPhone 14, hours before India launch

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale shoot
Inside Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale shoot: Ranveer Singh join the finalists of Rohit Shetty show
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement