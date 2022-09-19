Kartik Aaryan elated with his new title of a doctor, says ‘Ghar mein teen doctor the, sirf mujhe…’

Kartik Aaryan on Monday took to social media to share a video post where he is seen attending an event alongside trade analyst and moderator Komal Nahta. During their interaction, Nahta went on to congratulate Kartik for his recent success with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and compared him to a doctor administering a dose of joy and laughter among the people.

A pleased Kartik later took to Instagram to share the small clip from the said event with a caption that read, “Ye lo Mummy – Dr Kartik Aaryan 👼🏻 Finally logon ko hasaane vaala Doctor ban gaya 👼🏻😂 Ghar mein teen doctor the sirf mujhe chod ke. Thank you @komal.nahta Sir for this unique analogy.” Kartik’s parents and sister are doctors.

Fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on their new favourite star. One user wrote, “My Kartik Aaryan,” with a heart emoji while another internet user called him a ‘youth icon.’ Yet another person wrote, “Superstar Doctor,” along with fire emojis.

Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most successful films in recent times in Hindi cinema. The Anees Bazmee directorial also starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav among others. The first part had featured Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel and Shiney Ahuja.

Kartik Aaryan, who has been working on the Hindi adaptation of the Allu Arjun hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, called Shehzada, with director Rohit Dhawan, said that the movie will be his ‘most commercial film yet.’ In an Instagram post, Kartik had shared, “Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax 🔥 that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time🤞🏻 One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me. Just can’t wait for you guys to see it 🔜 #10thFeb2023. Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai.”

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik also has Captain Freddy, Aashiqui 3, untitled project with Kabir Khan, and the romantic drama with Kiara Advani, Satya Prem Ki Katha in the pipeline.