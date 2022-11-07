scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Kartik Aaryan drags a corpse, pulls out teeth in Freddy teaser. Watch

Freddy teaser: Kartik Aaryan is seen in a new avatar in the film. The film, also starring Alaya F, all set to release on December 2 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

kartik aaryan, freddyKartik Aaryan will next be seen in Freddy. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Freddy will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2. The makers of the romantic-thriller, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, have unveiled the teaser, in which Freddy (Kartik), a regular guy, transforms into an extraordinary character in the narrative.

In the teaser, Kartik, who works as a dentist during the day, is shown dragging a corpse into the woods at night. Kartik is in his brand-new sophisticated look, and his mysteriously calm avatar and the expressions on his face speak for themselves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Talking about the film, Kartik said, “Freddy was a complex script and character, the prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me.”

Co-star Alaya F said, “I was very excited to be a part of Freddy as soon as I heard the story. Kainaaz was a challenging character for me, I had to learn and unlearn a lot of things to get into character.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The plot revolves around Freddy and a married woman Kainaaz (Alaya), who fall in love. However, Kainaaz’s husband is abusive, and Freddy discovers an unusual way to marry her, but there is a twist that turns his life upside down. 

“A romance, A betrayal, An ordinary man turns extraordinary is the story of Freddy. The power of Freddy is its incredible writing of each character, sets and background music,” said Ghosh. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 04:10:17 pm
Next Story

Jesmina Zeliang: ‘My mission is to empower women financially’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement