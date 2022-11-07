Kartik Aaryan drags a corpse, pulls out teeth in Freddy teaser. Watch

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Freddy will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2. The makers of the romantic-thriller, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, have unveiled the teaser, in which Freddy (Kartik), a regular guy, transforms into an extraordinary character in the narrative.

In the teaser, Kartik, who works as a dentist during the day, is shown dragging a corpse into the woods at night. Kartik is in his brand-new sophisticated look, and his mysteriously calm avatar and the expressions on his face speak for themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Talking about the film, Kartik said, “Freddy was a complex script and character, the prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me.”

Co-star Alaya F said, “I was very excited to be a part of Freddy as soon as I heard the story. Kainaaz was a challenging character for me, I had to learn and unlearn a lot of things to get into character.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The plot revolves around Freddy and a married woman Kainaaz (Alaya), who fall in love. However, Kainaaz’s husband is abusive, and Freddy discovers an unusual way to marry her, but there is a twist that turns his life upside down.

“A romance, A betrayal, An ordinary man turns extraordinary is the story of Freddy. The power of Freddy is its incredible writing of each character, sets and background music,” said Ghosh.