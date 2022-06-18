‘Kartik, you can dance to a Dharma film’s song’: Varun Dhawan brings Karan Johar and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star together. Watch

Videos of actor Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar, in close proximity to each other at the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards held earlier this week, are being widely shared online. Karan and Kartik reportedly had a fall out after having differences while working on Dostana 2. It was announced that the film would be recast, after Kartik had already shot some scenes for it. Neither Dharma Productions nor Kartik have provided any further information about the matter.

Videos from the recent awards ceremony showed Kartik and Karan at the same table, interacting with fellow industry personalities such as Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others. Kartik could be seen kneeling besides his Lukka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon, who was seated near Karan at the table. At one point, Kartik got up on stage and performed the hook step of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track, and as the camera panned back towards the table, Karan appeared to be applauding. At the same event, Karan and Kartik shared the stage as a gaggle of stars danced to a track from Karan’s upcoming production, Jugjugg Jeeyo. “Kartik, come, you can dance to a Dharma film song,” Varun Dhawan could be heard saying as he beckoned Kartik over to the stage.

Kartik was supposed to star with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2. Janhvi was also sitting at the same table, next to Sara Ali Khan, with whom Kartik briefly interacted at the red carpet of the same event. Sara and Kartik reportedly parted ways on a sour note after working together on Love Aaj Kal 2.

Responding to the rumours of his dismissal from Dostana 2, Kartik told MissMalini in Hindi, “I have a lot of patience, I believe that your actions speak louder than words, so even when I have been in bad times, I do not talk about it. Negative things don’t affect me, only one thing is important for me, whether my films do well at the box office or not. I categorically believe that your work speaks for you and nothing else.”

He had added, “In this industry, many times miscommunication happens. Not only in this industry, it happens in every industry. Sometimes it’s good for you, sometimes you lose the job.”

Dharma in its official statement had said, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence, we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

Kartik was most recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which went on to become his biggest hit. The film has grossed over Rs 175 crore domestically so far. He will next be seen in Shehzada.