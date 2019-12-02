Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan dance to Dheeme Dheeme, see video

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan dance to Dheeme Dheeme. Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan dance to Dheeme Dheeme.

With the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh just around the corner, the stars of the film — Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday — have been on a promotion spree. And one of the methods employed to market the movie is the Dheeme Dheeme Challenge, where fans dance to the film’s track, “Dheeme Dheeme”.

Recently, Deepika Padukone expressed her desire to participate in the challenge by requesting Kartik to teach her the steps. Deepika had tagged the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor in one of her Instagram stories where she made the request. And soon enough, the duo bumped into each other at the Mumbai airport where they ended up matching steps.

As the video of the two dancing went viral, Kartik Aaryan himself shared a few glimpses of the incident on his Instagram handle. He shared a video as well as photos where he could be seen grooving to “Dheeme Dheeme” with Deepika.

Kartik’s photo caption read, “#DheemeDheemeChallenge has reached d next level. @deepikapadukone Too much fun.”

“Dancing at the Airport #DheemeDheeme. Aced it @deepikapadukone #DheemeDheemeChallenge. #PatiPatniAurWoh 6thDec #5DaysToGo,” read the caption of the video Kartik had shared on social media.

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra among others, Pati Patni Aur Woh releases on December 6.

