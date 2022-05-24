scorecardresearch
Kartik Aaryan on whether he’s dated a Bollywood actor, infidelity in the film industry: ‘Shall I stop going out?’

Kartik Aaryan addressed rumours that infidelity runs rampant in the film industry. He theorised about why fans are so interested in actors' lives, and said that such gossip can be 'messed up'.

Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan in a new interview spoke about the challenges of dating a fellow actor, and addressed rumours that infidelity runs rampant in the film industry. Kartik said that for him, the most important thing in a relationship is ‘mutual respect’.

In an appearance on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Kartik admitted that he has dated within the film industry, but denied that it changes much about the dynamic that two partners share. Asked if it is difficult for two actors to maintain a relationship, or if there is competitiveness, Kartik said, “To each his own, it depends… It’s not about this profession, it’s more to do with person to person… It’s about how compatible you are with each other.”

Asked about whether it’s true that infidelity is common in the film industry, Kartik agreed that this is the perception that has been shaped by the media, but said that a lot of it is made-up. “If two actors are working together and go out for a coffee, it will be reported that they were ‘spotted’ together. People will begin to talk. Shall I stop going out? Or shall I look for secret spots? What if two people are meeting just as friends? If four people go out, they’ll publish photos of just two. This happens. And because of this, it seems strange when you’re ‘spotted’ with someone else later,” Kartik said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Kartik said that gossip like this can be ‘messed up’, but that he understands the audiences’ desire for it. The actor has avoided serious link-ups in the past, but rumours about him dating Janhvi Kapoor did the rounds some months ago, when they were spotted together in Goa. The two were supposed to star in Dostana 2, but Kartik departed the project after having disagreements with Dharma Productions.

The actor was most recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the horror comedy that has been doing gangbusters at the box office. The film has made Rs 67 crore in four days, and is expected to hit the Rs 90 crore mark by the end of its first week.

