Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Kartik Aaryan compares himself to Mukesh Ambani and Mahendra Baahubali in Shehzada’s new teaser. Watch

Ahead of Shehzada's release, the makers dropped a new teaser featuring Kartik Aaryan. The actor’s hilarious dialogue in the promo has left fans quite impressed.

kartik aaryan shehzada teaserKartik Aaryan in Shehzada.
Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada will hit cinema halls this weekend. The Rohit Dhawan directorial is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and promises to be a fun ride for the audience. The makers recently dropped a new teaser where Kartik’s character Bantu is seen comparing himself to Mukesh Ambani and Mahendra Baahubali.

As readers would know, Shehzada is about Bantu, a young man from a humble background who, one fine day, finds out that he’s actually the son of a business tycoon. The story focuses on Bantu trying to get back to his family and also protecting them from their foes.

The teaser opens with Kartik’s Bantu talking to a police officer, as he reveals that he is the real son of a rich businessman. As the officer looks at him amused, Bantu says, “Woh Dhirubhai to main Mukesh, woh Mufasa to main Simba, woh Amarendra to main Mahendra,” and the policeman interrupts to ask, “Dhoni?” Bantu then replies, “Nahi, Baahubali.”

Watch |Shehzada title song: Kartik Aaryan celebrates being a ‘prince’ in this Sonu Nigam number. Watch

Fans seemed impressed by Kartik Aaryan‘s comic timing as they dropped comments on the teaser. Some of the comments read, “This man is literally born to make a history”, “I think this movie is gonna be a BIG BLOCKBUSTER” and “Whoever is the dialogue writer did a very good job hats of to him/her.”

Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 15:23 IST
Life in a Foreign University: ‘How studying International Politics, managing expenses made me independent’

Your Must Read for today | India's big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
