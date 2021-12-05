Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on Dostana 2 exit: ‘I am not a part of any Bollywood camps’

Actor Kartik Aaryan’s abrupt exit from Karan Johar-produced Dostana 2 was the subject of much discussion earlier this year. At a recent event, Kartik refused to talk about the matter. The actor was supposed to star with Janhvi Kapoor in the film, backed by Karan’s Dharma Productions. He had also shot portions of it before it was announced that his role would be recast.

“I am not a part of any Bollywood camps. I have reached here because of my talent. And I will do the same in the future. I don’t want to comment on Karan Johar’s film Dostana,” he said at the Agenda AajTak 2021.

Dostana 2, a sequel to the hit 2008 film, was announced in 2019. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the filming had come to a standstill. However before the production house could resume filming, reports began to circulate that Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar had a fallout, which culminated in the actor’s exit from the film. Neither person reacted to the reports.

Dharma Productions issued a statement announcing that Kartik’s role would be recast. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” the statement issued in April read. However, there hasn’t been an update since.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik was asked if he’s bothered by the negative stories about himself, and he said in Hindi, “A lot of times you ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening?’ But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don’t belong to this world. I belong to this industry, so I know that as long as you concentrate on your work, nothing else matters. But my family gets affected, and that’s the only thing I get worried about. Other than that, it doesn’t matter. I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself.”

The original Dostana starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra. Meanwhile, Kartik is basking in the success of his latest film, Dhamaka. He has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline as well.