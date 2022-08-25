Kartik Aaryan comforts and hugs a crying fan, fans say ‘such a pure soul’. Watch

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan was recently seen comforting a fan who broke down after seeing him. In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Kartik is seen signing an autograph for the fan when the girl broke down into tears. The actor then comforts her and hugs her while speaking to her. Kartik was all suited-up for an event and looked handsome in a grey checkered suit with matching pants.

Talking about his fanbase, Kartik had told Bollywood Hungama that he was lucky to have a loyal fanbase. He said, “I am lucky enough to have earned a loyal fanbase that I don’t want to lose ever. I love my fans immensely. And my fan base is something that nobody can snatch away from me.”

Further talking about his journey, he said, “My fanbase is not something that I have acquired overnight. It has taken me a lot of time to reach here. It’s been a journey for me – from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, I have created a loyal fan base along with my journey.”

The actor also revealed that he wants to meet his fans and how they react to everything he does. He added, “My fans react to whatever city I am in. They want to meet me, and I really want to meet them and have one-on-one conversations with them.”

On the work front, Kartik was recently seen in the superhit movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He recently wrapped his next movie Shehzada which is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He also has Freddy with Alaya F and a new project with Kabir Khan.