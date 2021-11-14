scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Kartik Aaryan’s fans enjoy some selfie time with him as the actor eats at a Chinese food van. See photos

Kartik Aaryan was surrounded by fans as he stepped out to eat at a snack corner.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 14, 2021 11:12:38 am
Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan enjoyed Chinese food at a snack corner (Photo: Instagram/ Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted enjoying some snacks at a van late Saturday night. Fans surrounded him for selfies and the Dhamaka actor was happy to pose with them. Clad in denim, he also waved to the paparazzi.

Check out the photos of Kartik Aaryan at a snack joint:

Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan stepped out for Chinese food (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan folded hands at the paparazzi (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan heads to eat Chinese food (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan eats his food (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a busy calendar ahead. He will be seen in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel, Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, and Shehzaada. He is also awaiting the release of his film, Dhamaka, where he plays a news anchor Arjun Pathak who is covering an ongoing terrorist incident.

