Kartik Aaryan’s fans enjoy some selfie time with him as the actor eats at a Chinese food van. See photos

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted enjoying some snacks at a van late Saturday night. Fans surrounded him for selfies and the Dhamaka actor was happy to pose with them. Clad in denim, he also waved to the paparazzi.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a busy calendar ahead. He will be seen in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel, Shashanka Ghosh's Freddy, Hansal Mehta's Captain India, and Shehzaada. He is also awaiting the release of his film, Dhamaka, where he plays a news anchor Arjun Pathak who is covering an ongoing terrorist incident.