Fan applies colour on Kartik Aaryan’s cheeks as he celebrates Holi with them in the US. See photos and videos

The latest fan favourite in B-town, Kartik Aaryan, was in Dallas, Texas to celebrate Holi with fans. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor was attending an event in the USA where fans got a chance to show their love to him. They were seen cheering for him as he made a grand entry in a luxurious car. As Kartik jumped atop the car to wave at his fans, they could not hold their excitement.

Videos doing rounds in the media showed Kartik stepping out of the car amid the colours and smiling for the cameras. He then stepped up on the car roof and showed off his moves, before thanking them with folded hands. In another video, as he was interacting with fans on the stage, a woman called him with a request to play Holi with him. He smilingly gestured towards his cheeks, and as the woman applied yellow colour, others cheered her on.

See photos and videos of Kartik Aaryan’s Holi celebration with fans:

Kartik Aaryan recently announced the sequel of his horror-comedy hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He shared a teaser where his character said in Hindi, “Did you think the story was over? Doors are shut so that they can be opened one day.” The scene then cut to Aaryan sitting on a rocking chair in a dark room and singing “Aami je tomar”.

He added, “Main atmaon se sirf baat nahi karta. Aatmaen mere andar aa bhi jaati hain (I just don’t talk to spirits, sometimes they possess me too).”

“After winning hearts of millions across the globe, the gates of ‘haveli’ will now open again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Following a massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan collaborate yet again to carry forward the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise,” the makers said in a press note.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the most successful Hindi film releases of 2022 amassing over Rs 250 crore in box office collection. It starred Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Kartik’s last film Shehzada, also starring Kriti Sanon, failed at the box office, earning just over Rs 31 crore.