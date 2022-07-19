Kartik Aaryan reveals that he bought a ‘third-hand’ car for Rs 60k after first few films: ‘I was taking auto to red carpet events’

Actor Kartik Aaryan has emerged as one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood and his latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 just cemented his position as a leading star in the film industry. However, this hasn’t happened without a fair share of struggles. Recently, the actor revealed that despite the glowing success of Pyaar Ka Punchnaama, he was still taking autos to Red Carpet events.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kartik said, “When I first came to the industry, I didn’t have any car. The first car that I bought was after a couple of film — a third-hand car that I got for around Rs 60,000. I got it with great difficulty. There was a problem with the car door. I took it specifically because I was still taking an auto to the red carpet, or going on a bike, or getting a lift from people. So this car, the door didn’t open. I didn’t know what set-up that was, I couldn’t open it. There was also a leakage when it rained on the driver’s seat, but I got used to it.”

Kartik Aaryan, who made his debut with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnaama, has often spoke about how he came to Mumbai on the pretext of studies, while he actually wanted to act. Earlier this year, he revealed to Tanmay Bhat, ” I cleared DY Patil entrance exam. I started studying there, and while studying I would go for auditions and then I cracked the one for Pyar Ka Panchama. So I told my parents that I had come to act, and not study. The next day, my mother and aunt were at Luv Ranjan’s office and were watching the audition that had a romantic scene playing. They were shocked.”

Recently, Kartik signed a film with Kabir Khan. He is also busy with Shehzaada, which stars Kriti Sanon.