Kartik Aaryan denies ‘baseless’ report of him raising his fees after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success: ‘Promotion hua hai, increment nahi’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is basking in the box office success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror-comedy has already entered the coveted Rs 100-crore club. The total collection of the film currently stands at Rs 122.69 crore. The film’s success led to reports of him hiking his fees. However, the actor has dismissed the reports as ‘baseless’.

On Monday, reacting to one such report, Kartik wrote on Twitter, “Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi 😂 Baseless 🙏🏻.” Fans of the actor found his response ‘savage’. A Twitter user commented on the actor’s tweet saying, “SO SAVAGE 😭😭😂😂.” Another user wrote, “Best way to shut such negative pr.” Many left laughing emojis on the tweet.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been witnessing a good footfall in the theaters. The film is expected to earn Rs 175 crore on the ticket counters when all is said and done. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the film’s box office collection in the second week. He wrote on Twitter, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 EXCELS in Weekend 2… SOLID GAINS on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #IPLFinals] indicates it should cross ₹ 150 cr, with an outside chance of touching ₹ 175 cr… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr. Total: ₹ 122.69 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT.”

The film is a standalone sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. While Priyadarshan had directed the original, Anees Bazmee took took over for the sequel. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

In a statement, Kartik said the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 feels “surreal”. “I knew the film would do well, but couldn’t have imagined it like this,” he said. The actor dedicated the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to the cast and crew. “I owe the success to the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who worked on it so passionately for 3 years. Secondly, the makers who delivered their vision of this entertainer so phenomenally and most importantly, the ones who have been pouring it with so much love – the audience, as they have accepted us with their whole hearts.”